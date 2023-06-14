McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office has introduced its new Chief Deputy.

Cody Blossman grew up in Waco, and is a graduate of Midway High School. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Texas State University.

Chief Deputy Blossman resides in Waco with his wife, Ashley, and daughters, Brooke, Blake and Blair. He worked as an investigator in the private sector, including international undercover work, prior to beginning his career in law enforcement.

He has a vast knowledge of the Sheriff’s Office. He started in the Patrol Division, and moved on to supervise the Criminal Investigative Division as well as the Mental Health Unit – all while earning his Master Peace Officer License.

Chief Deputy Blossman was appointed commander of the newly-created FAST (Fugitive Apprehension and Special Tasks) Unit by Sheriff Parnell McNamara, and served as a Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Task Force Officer in this capacity. He is also credited with innovating the Criminal Intelligence Unit.

He served as the SWAT commander and as the Captain over specialized units – including Organized Crime, FAST and the Criminal Intelligence Unit. He is currently an executive board member of the Office of the Governor’s TAG Center (Texas Anti-Gang Center) of Waco.

Chief Blossman is the recipient of the Albert Pike Community Service Award, the Sustained Superior Performance Award from the office of the Special Prosecutor in Hill County, the United States Marshals Service Distinguished Group Award, and the Waco Police Department Meritorious Unit Award.

The Sheriff’s Office says Chief Blossman puts an emphasis on training. He has developed a premier pistol program utilized by multiple agencies throughout the state, as well as creating a Career Development Program producing future leaders in the Sheriff’s Department.

He is involved in the community by leading and assisting in programs to promote school safety. Chief Deputy Cody Blossman believes proper training is essential to the safety of any team as well as the community.

Through extensive ongoing research and training, Blossman has developed a tactical training cadre, enhancing SWAT capabilities and surpassing industry standard. His training has been obtained through the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, National Tactical Officer’s Association, and Combat Shooting and Tactics by Paul Howe. This training is passed on to all members of the Sheriff’s Office through the OST (Officer Survival Training) program. Chief Blossman created the OST in order to provide this knowledge to others in the department who do not attend regular monthly SWAT training, in an effort to increase safety.

The Sheriff’s Office says Chief Blossman has a track record of success from fostering an environment of teamwork and collaboration -and also with other law enforcement agencies in McLennan County.

“I am honored to fill the role as Chief Deputy for the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office,” Blossman said in a statement. “I am appreciative that the Sheriff has entrusted me with such a great privilege. One that I will approach with unwavering professionalism for the good of the people in McLennan County and the department.”

This news comes after the Sheriff’s Office confirmed last month that former Chief Deputy Steve January passed away. January’s funeral was held Tuesday, May 23 at the Crestview Church of Christ.