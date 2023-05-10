McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is raising awareness of a new scam.

The Sheriff’s Office says someone has been calling from 254-540-9124 and pretending to be Sgt. Matthew Glover. The scammer is attempting to collect on unpaid fines.

The Sheriff’s Office says it will never call and attempt to collect a fine from anyone over the phone – and also told the public to never give banking or credit card information over the phone.

If you have any questions, you can call the Sheriff’s Office at 254-757-5095 and request to speak with a detective.