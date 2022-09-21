McLENNAN / ZAPATA COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An ongoing border operation gets a little extra help from Central Texas.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Zapata County Sheriff Raymundo Del Bosque reached out to Sheriff Parnell McNamara for assistance at the border. Sheriff McNamara sent two helicopter pilots, one helicopter, a deputy, and a jet fuel truck to assist in Operation Lone Star.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office says Operation Lone Star paid for their expenses and jet fuel costs.

The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that they and Sheriff Del Bosque would like to thank Sheriff McNamara and McLennan County for their contributions to Operation Lone Star. They said the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s Aviation Unit has helped them combat the influx of illegal drugs, human trafficking, sex trafficking and crime in the Zapata County area.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office says it was honored to assist in this operation.