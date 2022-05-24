WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a medical episode leads to a crash.

Waco Police officers were dispatched at 9:54 a.m. Monday near the 1200 Block of Elm Street, when the driver – identified as a 65-year-old man – had a medical episode and crashed into four parked and unoccupied vehicles.

The driver’s vehicle ended up landing on its side, and the Waco Fire Department had to extract both the driver and passenger – identified as an 83-year-old woman – out of the vehicle.

Both were transported to a local hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead and the woman was reported to have possible major injuries.

No other injuries have been reported. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. An autopsy has been ordered for the man.

This investigation is ongoing.