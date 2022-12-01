WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department, in conjunction with the Falls County Sheriff’s Department and the Robinson Police Department, is looking for two young men wanted for vehicle thefts and thefts of firearms.

Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley says 19-year-old Patrick Lucas and 19-year-old Paul Daniel Williams III target small, congested parking lots – such as at apartment complexes, hotels, and around the Baylor area. In all burglaries, the vehicles were left unlocked and items stolen have been personal belongings, firearms, keys, and the vehicle itself.

Patrick Lucas. (Courtesy: Waco PD) Paul Daniel Williams III. (Courtesy: Waco PD)

Lucas and Williams worked with the following individuals who have been arrested by Waco PD officers – 20-year-old Elijah Watson and Quincy White, 19-year-old Jordan King and Daquarian McDowell, and 18-year-old Stephon Lucas.

Elijah Watson.

Quincy White.

Jordan King.

Daquarian McDowell.

Stephon Lucas.

If you know anything about Lucas or Williams’ whereabouts, you can contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500. The department would also like to remind everyone never to leave their vehicles unlocked and unattended, to take their valuables with them and to never leave a firearm in their vehicle when left unattended.