McLennan County, TX (FOX44) – A McLennan County investigator used a search warrant served on Meta Platforms as part of an investigation that led to the arrest of a McLennan County man on charges of online solicitation of a minor.

Gabriel Michael Dominguez remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday with his bond not yet set.

The affidavit submitted in support of the search warrant request stated that on February 8 investigators met with the mother of a minor-aged female victim learning that the victim had been receiving sexually explicit communications from an Instagram account,

The affidavit stated that a “screen capture” download of the victim’s phone revealed that on February 4 sexually explicit text messages, pictures and videos had been sent to the victim. The search warrant was being sought because after a time the pictures and videos were no longer visible. The affidavit stated that based on the text messages immediately preceding and following the pictures and videos, it appeared that the were of a sexually explicit nature.

The affidavit also stated ” it should be noted that the victim informed the sender that she was only 14 years old but he continued to send sexually explicit communications to the victim even after being made aware of her age.”

The search warrant was submitted to Meta Platforms because the investigator was aware they captured and stored records and logs of customers and IP addresses at various times and later can produce that information for law enforcement officers. It was also noted in the affidavit that often a media access control address can be captured which can be used to identify the specific electronic device that was connected to the IP address for the material involved.

Using evidence collected, investigators sought and was granted an arrest warrant for Dominguez by Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place Two Pete Peterson.

Dominguez was booked into the McLennan County Jail Wednesday.