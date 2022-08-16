TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Meta, formerly the Facebook company, is donating over $57,000 to the City of Temple to purchase a composter.

According to Public Relations Specialist Alex Gibbs, the composter will hold 500 pounds of food scraps and biodegradable materials, and create 50 pounds of soil amendment after processing – which can be used to organically grow plants. The City will allow residents to bring biodegradable waste and pick up organic soil for free. Operation of the composter is expected to begin in Fall 2022.

Meta announced plans to build a data center in Temple in March 2022, and the new composting program is part of the company’s commitment to sustainability. The City says Meta data centers are supported by 100 percent renewable energy, and are among the most advanced, energy-efficient data centers in the world. Meta diverts an average of 80 percent of data center construction waste from landfills by reusing and recycling materials.

The City of Temple and Meta have a shared goal of elevating sustainability within the region. During discussions about Meta’s new data center, City leadership and Meta staff determined that a composter would be a valuable addition to the City’s solid waste resources. Meta and their partnering vendors will also utilize the composter during the data center construction to divert food waste and other biodegradable materials from landfills.

The City operates a year-round recycling program, holds several recycling events and visits schools to educate students about the importance of recycling.