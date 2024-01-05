WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is hard at work preparing for one of its biggest annual events!

The MidTex Farm & Ranch Show will take place at the Extraco Events Center’s BASE facility from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. this Tuesday, and from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. this Wednesday. This event will be held in partnership with the Blackland Income Growth (BIG) Conference, which serves as a primer for farmers, ranchers and landowners looking to make preparations heading into the new production year. The BIG Conference also assists novice landowners with education and management practices.

According to the event’s website, the MidTex Farm & Ranch Show will host exhibitors showcasing their products and services to Central Texas farmers and ranchers. Admission is free to the public. Visitors can see exhibits of the latest farm and ranch equipment, seed, chemicals and ag-related services and technologies.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in sessions involving horticulture, beef, grain, cotton, wildlife and forage provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service – McLennan County. Specialty sessions throughout the day will address land management, agriculture and health.

This annual event has been running for over three decades, and has grown bigger each year. FOX 44 News attended the MidTex Farm & Ranch Show in 2023. You can view our previous story here.