WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – It’s almost time for the Waco community to get a peek at the latest farm and ranch equipment and technology!

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is hosting the MidTex Farm & Ranch Show this Tuesday and Wednesday. The event will take place at the Extraco Events Center’s BASE Facility – located at 4401 Bosque Boulevard – from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see the latest farm and ranch equipment, seed, chemicals, and ag-related services and technologies from over 45 of MidTex’s exhibitors. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service McLennan County is also offering classes about beef, cotton, rural land management, grain, and more – with CEUs available for certain courses.

The event is open to the public, and there is no entrance fee. This year’s presenting sponsor is United Ag & Turf. The Greater Waco Chamber is also partnering with the BIG Conference once again.

For more information, and for the full schedule of classes, you can visit WacoChamber.com/MidTex and RSVP by calling (254) 757-5180 or email candace.chapman@ag.tamu.edu. Registration is required.