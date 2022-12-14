HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The National Speech & Debate Association has announced that Susan Jones – a Midway High School speech and debate head coach and computer science teacher – has won the Diamond Coach Award.

The Midway Independent School District says the Diamond Award is the highest honor for coaches to achieve as a part of NSDA, and recognizes a professional career which combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education.

This award is presented to coaches who earn points through NSDA from team participation, student achievement, public service and leadership work. Jones received 15,000 points in addition to the degree of merit to earn her first Diamond Award. Each point represents dedicated coaching and hours of practice, revision and growth for students.

The district says Jones started as head coach in 2012, and has been instrumental in the continued success of Midway High School’s speech and debate team. Each year, the team has experienced countless wins across multiple competition events at the district, state and national levels. Her students have been named semifinalists in Cross-Examination Debate in the State UIL championships, and have earned a tenth place finish at NSDA Nationals.