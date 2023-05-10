HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A Midway High School student has been awarded one of the highest honors presented to youth by the U.S. Congress.

The Midway Independent School District says senior Chloe Choung has been recognized after dedicating over 1,000 hours to goal setting and community service. She was presented with the Congressional Award Bronze Medal this spring – which honors student leaders for setting and working toward challenging goals while giving back to their community.

To earn the Bronze Medal, Chloe set and accomplished goals in the following areas – voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness and expedition/exploration. Along with her participation in the Spirit of Midway community service program, Chloe spent over 100 hours to fulfill her public service goals by volunteering at her local library and food bank, serving as an instructor in a program teaching children at Mission Waco the basics of survival swimming and playing the piano for senior citizens in the community.

According to Midway ISD, for Chloe’s personal development goals – she logged over 530 hours practicing and competing in piano competitions and worked as a tutor to develop her teaching skills. She also spent 422 hours improving her swim times and techniques to accomplish her physical fitness goals. For her expedition/exploration, she took a trip to Boston to explore the history of America.

Chloe said the road to receiving the Congressional Award was a rewarding journey filled with numerous valuable experiences. Midway ISD says she plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin in the fall and major in government – with the goal of continuing to make a positive impact on the lives of others.