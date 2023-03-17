HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? The Midway Independent School District can help!

The district is hosting a job fair this Saturday, and is looking to hire more than 50 positions for the 2023-24 school year. Applicants for all types of positions, even if not currently posted as an opening, are encouraged to come by Midway High School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and visit with administrators.

The district is working hard for outreach, recruitment and improvement of benefits. Midway ISD also launched a Recruitment & Retention initiative this semester to gather input from more than 900 people on the best ways to retain and hire the best teachers and staff.

The district says it remains committed to a 360-review of ways to improve recruitment and retention, and that the traditional job fair plays a vital role in meeting and hiring quality candidates.

Educators, paraprofessionals, and support staff are encouraged to pre-register at www.midwayisd.org/jobs, and walk-ins are welcome.