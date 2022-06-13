HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Midway Independent School District is once again among the Best Communities in the Nation for Music Education.

For the 14th year in a row, the district’s commitment to music education is being recognized by the NAMM Foundation as part of the Best Communities for Music Education award program.

Midway is one of 738 school districts across the country being celebrated this year for the outstanding efforts made by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community members in support of music as part of a well-rounded education for all students.

According to the NAMM Foundation, this year’s award program was designed to honor schools and districts adapting, innovating and persevering in the face of change in addition to those demonstrating an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.

“Music educators, administrators, and communities truly rallied to support and sustain music education through a period of intense change and adaptation. These districts and schools persevered in serving their students and communities and assured that music education was part of curriculum offerings,” Executive Director of The NAMM Foundation Mary Luehrsen said in a news release. “We applaud the commitment and efforts of all music educators, school administrators, and community members in providing students the opportunity to explore their creativity through music.”

As a 2022 Best Communities for Music Education district, Midway’s music programs have a strong history of success in contests, festivals and auditioned ensembles.