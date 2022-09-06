WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Midway Independent School District Board of Trustees have received a notice from MISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas, that he will be retiring from Midway ISD in January.

MISD released in a statement that Dr. Kazanas has been instrumental in guiding the growth of the district while maintaining the vision of Innovation, Commitment, and Excellence.

In the next few months, Dr. Kazanas will be transitioning from Midway ISD into a new role as the division director of Field Services for the Texas Association of School Boards, where he will have the opportunity to work with districts across the state to improve student outcomes.