Woodway (FOX 44) — Midway ISD is restarting its search for a superintendent.

On Monday, the Midway ISD Board of Trustees announced that Dr. Joseph Coburn had formally withdrawn his candidacy for the position. He told board members it was for personal reasons.

Coburn is currently the Chief of Operations for Fort Worth ISD, where he worked on transportation efficiency, facility master planning, and reducing capital planning costs. He also worked in the Decatur ISD, Lewisville ISD, Georgetown ISD, and Tyler ISD.

In a statement released by Midway ISD, Board President Pete Rusek said, “Our Board is disappointed that we are unable to move forward on this path toward our new superintendent, but we remain committed to determining the right candidate for Midway ISD’s future.”

The MISD Board will meet soon to discuss the next steps in the superintendent search.

In September, current MISD Superintendent George Kazanas announced his January 2023 retirement after more than a decade at the helm of MISD.