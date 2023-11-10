Hewitt, Tx (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A Midway Independent School District spokesperson has confirmed a male middle school student has been injured. He was hit by a school bus near the middle school campus.

The accident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. at Regal Drive and Hewitt Drive. Initial reports indicated the male student received non-life-threatening injuries.

Midway Middle School Principal Jay Fischer sent the following message to parents:

“Midway Middle School Families,

“This morning, many of you may have witnessed the presence of first responders in front of Midway Middle School. Regrettably, there was an incident involving a Midway Middle School student pedestrian and a school bus. I want to reassure you that, despite the unsettling nature of the situation, the student’s injuries are non-life-threatening, and he is currently receiving appropriate medical attention.

“Please be assured that we are actively investigating the incident in full cooperation with law enforcement. Our commitment to continuously improving the overall safety of our school environment remains steadfast.

“In light of this incident, we encourage everyone to use this as a reminder to exercise heightened caution and safety while driving in school zones. With the recent time change resulting in darker mornings and the possibility of drizzling weather, it is crucial to be vigilant on the roads. Additionally, we request that you take a moment to review pedestrian safety with your student.

“Thank you for your concern and commitment to the safety of our students.”