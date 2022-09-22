HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A South Bosque Elementary School teacher is being honored as a hero after saving a fellow teacher’s life.

The Midway Independent School District sent out a press release Thursday morning, saysing that fourth grade teacher Lindsey Pick was eating lunch with special education teacher Paula Farmer on Tuesday, September 13 – when Paula suddenly started choking.

According to Paula, “We were having lunch in the teacher’s lounge and celebrating Lindsey’s birthday. We were, of course, laughing and talking. Perhaps I shouldn’t have been wolfing down my salad. I coughed just as I was taking a bite and started choking. Lindsey kept saying, ‘I don’t know what to do’ as she came behind me and performed the Heimlich. She wrapped her arms around me and said, ‘I don’t know what to do but I’m going to give you the Heimlich. I’m so sorry!’ My fried wonton went flying; Lindsey kept apologizing and asking if she did it right.”

South Bosque Elementary nurse Erin Dethrow reassured Lindsey by saying, “If she is breathing, you did it right.”

“Lindsey was obviously scared for me and scared that she didn’t know what to do,” Paula said. “That did not slow her down at all. She stood up, did what needed to be done and I am alive because of it. She is quite literally my hero.”

“I feel so incredibly blessed to have been at the right place at the right time and so thankful Paula is okay,” Lindsey said. “I don’t believe I deserve the recognition because I feel like anyone in my shoes would have done the same thing, but I am truly grateful.”

For performing the Heimlich maneuver to save Paula, Midway ISD says it is proud to honor Lindsey with the Midway Extra Mile Hero Award – which the district says is given to individuals who go above and beyond in service to their school community. Lindsey was nominated for the Extra Mile Hero Award by Paula, who was in attendance when Lindsey was presented with the award at the Midway ISD Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, September 20.