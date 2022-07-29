WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man with mental disabilities previously reported missing has been found dead, according to the Waco Police Department.

The department posted on social media Thursday, saying 35-year-old Andrew Crosby wasn’t heard from since 5 a.m. that morning. Police defined Crosby as a “mental health consumer,” and his caretakers were worried since he wasn’t able to take his medication for the day.

Andrew Crosby. (Courtesy: Waco Police Department)

Police were able to find Crosby – but unfortunately he was found dead in a culvert. Officers believe no foul play is expected.

An autopsy has been ordered, and this investigation is ongoing.