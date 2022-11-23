WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Mission Waco is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Lunch on Thursday.

The community is invited to come by the Meyer Center at 11:30 a.m. to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast – followed by games like Bingo. All individuals participating have the chance to leave the event with a brand new coat.

Director of Volunteers Bailie Rouse says it doesn’t matter who you are or where you came from, you qualify to come grab a free plate.

“Truly, everyone is welcome. And the income level doesn’t matter,” said Rouse. “We just want people to come and enjoy community with one another. So if you don’t have anywhere to go on Thanksgiving, then you’re just looking for a place to come, and we’d love to have you. So all are welcome.”

If you’d like to volunteer to help serve food at the lunch, or want to donate a coat for someone in need, you can visit the Mission Waco website here.