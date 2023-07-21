Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A mistrial was declared in the 19th District Court murder trial of Courtney Washington.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said the decision came about 7 p.m. Thursday, after the jury reported being hopelessly deadlocked. Deliberations started about 10 a.m. Thursday. D.A. Tetens had no further statement as of Friday morning, and there was no information yet on any possible re-trial.

Washington was charged in the July 2020 murder of a man in a Waco apartment. Waco PD officers were sent to 2601 Sanger Avenue in reference to a call of a man down shortly before 5:30 a.m. on July 13, 2020. They found the victim, identified as 50-year-old Larry Bryant, dead from a gunshot wound.

As the investigation unfolded, detectives discovered that the deadly encounter stemmed from an altercation inside of an apartment at 2601 Sanger Avenue. They were also able to identify a suspect in this case and secured an arrest warrant for Washington.

Washington, who was 29 year old at the time, was arrested the same day and has remained in the McLennan County Jail ever since. His bond is set at $250,000.