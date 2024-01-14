Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Organizers have canceled the Martin Luther King, Jr. Peace March scheduled for Monday because of the weather.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Delta Upsilon Zeta, Waco Chapter and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Gamma Omicron Sigma Chapter organized and were co-hosting the event. They planned to meet at Indian Spring Park at 9:30 a.m. Monday and march down to Bridge Street where speakers would honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Due to the increasing chances of freezing rain accompanied by below-freezing temperatures, the event will not take place. No word yet on if the march and other activities will be scheduled.