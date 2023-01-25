WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – With an intense flu season still making it presence known, Baylor University Health Services will again be offering flu shots for students, faculty and staff.

The university says a mobile clinic will be operating from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, in the Multicultural Affairs atrium area (Bear Cub) on the first floor of the Bill Daniel Student Center.

Advance appointments are preferred, but walk-in appointments for the flu shot will be available. Students, faculty and staff can make appointments in advance through the Health Portal on the Baylor Health Center website.

There is no out-of-pocket charge for the flu vaccination, but if you do have health insurance, you can bring your insurance card with you or send your insurance information to health_services@baylor.edu.

The university says that Baylor Health Services also continues to give the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines on the first Thursday and Friday of each month in the Health Center – on the second floor of the McLane Student Life Center (SLC). Students, faculty and staff can schedule an appointment in advance through the Health Portal on the Baylor Health Center website.