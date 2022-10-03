WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – With health experts expecting a more intense flu season this year, Baylor University’s Health Services will be hosting mobile flu vaccination clinics for students and employees at locations on campus throughout October and November.

The clinics will be held on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, October 4:

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the SUB Beckham Room. This will be held in conjunction with the Dr. Pepper Hour.

Tuesday, October 18:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Piper Great Hall at Truett Seminary

Friday, October 28:

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in room 124 in the Foster Campus for Business and Innovation

Friday, November 4:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lobby of the Sid Richardson Building

Friday, November 11:

12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. in room 100 of Morrison Hall

The University says that advance appointments are preferred, but walk-in appointments for the flu shot will be available. Students, faculty and staff can make appointments in advance for any of the flu clinics through the Health Portal on the Baylor Health Center’s official website.

There is no out-of-pocket charge for the flu vaccination, but those who do have health insurance are encouraged to bring insurance cards or send insurance information to health_services@baylor.edu.