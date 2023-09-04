Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Waco Firefighters contained a grassfire Monday evening sparked by a remote control plane that crashed. It happened in the 3400 block of Over Flow Rd.

The Waco Fire Department tells FOX 44 News a model plane crashed near the Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club Field around 6 p.m. and flames spread to the grass. The smoke could be seen from the FOX 44 Live Cen-Tex Seamless Gutters SkyTracker in Woodway.

Speegleville Firefighters and the Texas Forest Service helped Waco get the flames under control. Some firefighters will remain on the scene to keep an eye on hotspots.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.