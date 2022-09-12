WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has announced it has a limited supply of the monkeypox vaccine – which is available by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, you can visit https://us1.quickscreen.health/city-of-waco-general-vaccinations#/screening. If you feel that you are at risk of monkeypox and have questions or need help registering for an appointment, you can call (254)750-5485.

The Health District says McLennan County currently has a total of ten positive cases of monkeypox. For future updated case numbers, you can visit www.wacomclennanphd.org. Case numbers will be updated on weekdays at 4 p.m.

To learn the latest information on monkeypox, you can visit:

Signs and symptoms of monkeypox typically include a rash which can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth, and on other body parts; fever; headache; muscle aches; backache; swollen lymph nodes; chills; or exhaustion.

Sometimes people may only experience the rash – which goes through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.

Monkeypox spreads in different ways, but it can spread from person to person through:

Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids

Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during close physical contact

Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

The CDC recommends to take the following steps to prevent getting monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox Do not have close physical contact with someone with monkeypox Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer



The Health District says that if you are sick with monkeypox, you can contact your health provider to determine testing and isolate at home. If you have an active rash or other symptoms, stay in a separate room or area away from people or pets you live with, when possible.