Moody, Tx (FOX44) – A long-time Moody resident and former café owner was killed Wednesday afternoon when his van was struck by a train at a grade crossing on his farm.

82-year-old Oscar Valdez was alone in the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica van that was struck on the driver’s side by an Amtrak train traveling on the track. Police estimated the train was going 70 miles per hour at the time of impact.

Police said the train’s engineer could not tell if the vehicle got clear, and made an emergency stop. There was no significant damage to the train, and no one on the train was hurt.

The crash occurred as Valdez was traveling west on a private drive off Highway 317, about a mile north of the Moody city limits, when he drove into the path of the train. The crossing was marked by signs, but there were no crossing gates.

The train departed from San Antonio, with its ultimate destination being Chicago. The train was released to continue its journey shortly before 6 p.m.

Valdez was well known in the Moody community – at one time being the owner of Lucy’s Café. He was a lifetime resident of the Moody area.