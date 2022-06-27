WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District is continuing its work on the Mall-to-Mall Project.

The team is constructing new u-turns at Bagby Avenue. Crews plan to begin deck pour work for the new westbound to eastbound Bagby Avenue u-turn bridge. To safely perform this operation, crews will conduct various nightly full mainlane closures on Highway 6.

These closures will begin at 7:00 p.m. Monday, and will conclude at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday. Closures will include:

• Westbound closures: Highway 6 westbound mainlanes, from N Old Robinson Road to the westbound on-ramp of Highway 6, just before Beverly Drive. Westbound on-ramp to Highway 6 before the Interstate 35 intersection. Westbound on-ramp to Highway 6 before Bagby Avenue. Westbound frontage road right after the on-ramp to Highway 6 before the Beverly Drive railroad. Direct connector from northbound Interstate 35 to westbound Highway 6.

• Eastbound closures: Highway 6 eastbound mainlanes from the off-ramp to Exchange Parkway to the off-ramp, just past Bagby Avenue (Legend Lake Parkway). The eastbound on-ramp to Highway 6, prior to Bagby Avenue, will also be closed.

TxDOT also has live traffic cameras along the project corridor for the public to view.