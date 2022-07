WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will open a cooling center starting Tuesday, through this weekend, to assist residents with relief from the heat.

Cold bottles of water and chairs will also be provided.

Tuesday, July 19 – Friday, July 22:

City of Waco Multipurpose Facility (1020 Elm Avenue)

Noon – 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 23 – Sunday, July 24:

Sul Ross Community Center (1414 Jefferson Avenue)

Noon – 7 p.m.