Waco, Tx (FOX44) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Waco report two more boat ramps have been closed because of drought-caused low water problems.

As of Monday morning, the level of the lake stood at 454.8 feet above sea level – just over seven feet below normal.

The most recent ramps closed include the front boat ramp at Reynolds Creek Park and the ramp at the Twin Bridges Day Use Area. These two new closures join the Airport Park boat ramp, which has been closed since June 17, and the Airport Beach and Day Use Area boat ramp, which closed at the same time.

The beach at the second location remains closed, as well. All other parks and access areas at Lake Waco remain open.