WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District will continue their work constructing new frontage road bridges and reconstructing mainlanes as part of the Mall to Mall project.

TxDOT says that crews are scheduled to perform various lane closures throughout the project.

The following closures are planned to start this Monday night:

Highway 6 eastbound outside lane and shoulder from the Depot Drive to Bagby Avenue

Highway 6 westbound off-ramp to Beverly Drive

Highway 6 eastbound off-ramp to Imperial Drive

Highway 6 westbound outside lane and shoulder from Beverly Drive to Depot Drive

Industrial Drive as it intersects with the Highway 6 westbound frontage road

All closures will occur nightly, from Monday to this Wednesday, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Closures and work will allow crews to safely set barriers for future traffic switches set to happen in the coming weeks.