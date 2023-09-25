Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Texas State Technical College reports the number of area school districts participating in a dual enrollment program has now reached 18, with four new schools joining the program this school year.

Some students at Hubbard, Mart and Robinson high schools, along with St. Joseph Catholic Academy in Killeen, are taking online and hybrid classes in Architectural Design and Engineering Graphics Technology, Automotive Technology, Business Management Technology, Computer Programming, Cybersecurity, Digital Media Design, and Health Information Technology.

“The more school districts that participate with dual enrollment at TSTC, the more influence we have on those students and their peers on the great possibilities they have in their future if they choose to come to TSTC,” said Kadie Svrcek, TSTC’s executive director of dual enrollment.

The Hubbard Independent School District transports some Hubbard High School students to and from TSTC to take Automotive Technology classes, while other Hubbard High School students take Health Information Technology classes online at their home campus.

“The ultimate goal of our students taking dual enrollment classes is to see if one of these career paths is something they can see themselves doing in the future,” said Mindy Fuller, a secondary counselor at Hubbard ISD. “If it is, then these classes give the opportunity to get a head start on their career goals.”

Richard Pickens, lead instructor in TSTC’s Automotive Technology program at the Waco campus, said dual enrollment exposes high school students to what technical classes are like while they earn semester credit hours.

“High school students still have the desire, but on a different level,” he said. “They are still contemplating and searching for their career paths. Hopefully after graduating from high school, the student will attend TSTC and receive an associate degree.”

Over 200 students from the participating districts are involved in the program.