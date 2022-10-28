WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A local fundraiser will honor and celebrate breast cancer survivors, and also honor loved ones lost.

The Central Texas MORE THAN PINK Walk will take place this Sunday at the Texas Farm Bureau Campus and Walking Trail, located at 7420 Fish Pond Road. The site will open at 7:30 a.m., with the Walk beginning at 8 a.m.

Organizers say this event will see the Waco community “coming together as ONE.” The event aims to raise $760,000 for the fight against breast cancer.

If you would like to register or make a donation, you can go here. If you have any questions, you can email rmaddox@komen.org or text 818-809-8338.