WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – As of Sunday night, the Morgan Fire in McLennan County is 100 percent contained at 140 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Forest Service says that all state resources have been released, and that the fire has transitioned back to the local unit.

The original announcement of the fire came when it was an estimated 140 acres, and was 30 contained. The fire was northwest of Crawford, near N Lone Star Parkway. It was 100 percent contained within an hour or two.