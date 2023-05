WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Drivers escaped from a two-vehicle crash with an entrapment on Thursday morning.

The Waco Fire Department said that the incident occurred in the 2100 block of Texas Central Parkway.

Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that police got the call at approximately 7:58 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, the car was found on its top. A second vehicle is heavily damaged. No injuries have been reported.