Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Waco Police are investigating a crash that ended with one woman dead Friday night.

Officers say the crash took place at 8:39 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 near the exit for New Road.

They say the driver of a motor home lost control and struck the median. A female passenger was thrown from the vehicle. A Justice of the Peace later pronounced her dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which shut down the interstate.

The victim’s name will be released after her family is notified. This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you an update when more information is available.