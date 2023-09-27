WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is dead after a Wednesday morning crash in Waco.

Police officers responded to the crash near Steinbeck Bend Drive and Lake Shore Drive at 10:17 a.m. A Honda Accord was turning left on a protected green light from Steinbeck onto Lake Shore, when a motorcyclist driving north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard struck the side of the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.