WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Historians, research scholars, and a Branch Davidian survivor orchestrated a press conference and memorial at the Taylor Museum of Waco History.

Speakers talked about the the events involving leader David Koresh at Mount Carmel in 1993, which many followers called home.

Heather Burson was a child at the time and lost 10 family members in the raid.

She shared her frustration about how the events were portrayed.

“Everyone wants to put out their own version, but it’s not what really actually happened. I wish people would just look for the facts or look to someone that was actually there and witnessed what happened,” said Burson.

The 51-day stand off lead to the deaths of four ATF and firearms agents and 82 Branch Davidians including 22 children.

Some followers escaped before tensions escalated.

Today family members and survivors mourned their lost loved ones on the 30th anniversary and presented new insights on what they say really happened.

Branch Davidian survivor David Thibodeau encouraged people to do this,

“Put yourself in the other person’s shoes before you judge them. Put yourself in their shoes and try to figure out why did they go through this? Who is this person really? Before I see that they’re a cult issue, before I say that they’re wing or they’re left wing. Let’s try to figure out why it is they feel the way they do,” said Thibodeau.

Those at today’s memorial want others to understand that there were innocent people in the 1993 raid who were misguided.

For years, there have been disagreements over whether authorities or Branch Davidians started the fire that killed many.

Each side pointing the finger at one another.

All that remains at the sight are a few mobile homes, a small church, and a row of trees planted in remembrance.