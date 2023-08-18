CHINA SPRING, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in China Spring on Thursday evening.

The Waco Fire Department said the fire broke out in the 600 block of Eagle Canyon Drive. Smoke was showing from the attic when crews were responding.

(Courtesy: China Spring Volunteer Fire Department)

The China Spring Volunteer Fire Department said it responded with five vehicles and ten personnel. The Speegleville and Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Departments also responded, in addition to AMR Waco.

China Spring VFD reported smoke and water damage to the home, but also said most of the belongings should be able to be saved. No injuries have been reported.