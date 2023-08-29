McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple missing road signs in McLennan County have been replaced as an investigation of theft is underway.

According to McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, Commissioner Pat Miller was notified on Sunday that road signs were missing in the Axtell area. After an inspection, it was discovered that the following signs were down in Precinct 2:

• 1 Yield Sign – North Lake & Ottawa

• 1 Yield Sign – Riley Road & Sutherland Road

• 1 Yield Sign – 6th & Oak Street

• 1 State Sign – East Old Axtell & 1330

• 1 Stop Sign – East Old Axtell & Native Oaks

• 1 Stop Sign – East Old Axtell & N. Pleasant Hill Road

• 1 Stop Sign – Old Axtell & N. Lake Street

Judge Felton says that valuable time and resources were spent on the replacement of these signs due to the possible dangers to county residents. All of the signs were replaced by Sunday evening with a cost of $856.38 to the county taxpayer.

“Understanding that safety is paramount, I appreciate the diligent efforts of the precinct

employees who worked from 12:40 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on this Sunday afternoon. Grave indifference and malicious intent is intolerable and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Commissioner Miller.

Judge Felton went on to say that the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft.