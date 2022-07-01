McLennan County (FOX 44) — The McLennan County District Attorney’s office has dropped the murder charges connected to a deadly shooting at a 2019 Halloween party.

Just last month, the McLennan County Grand Jury indicted Krisean Jamon Gibson and Jaramine Long for murder in the death of D’airse Holder.

On Thursday, the district attorney’s office dropped the charge against Gibson and offered a plea deal to Long. Instead of murder, Long pleaded guilty to Deadly Conduct and will serve 12 years in prison.

The 2019 shooting occurred at a Halloween party at The Grove Apartments at 2826 South University Parks Drive, just a short distance from campus.

An argument had escalated with a gunman, suspected of being Long, firing a shot that killed the 22-year-old Holder.

One other man was wounded and treated and released at a hospital.