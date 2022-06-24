Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has returned a murder indictment against Evaristo Jacobo Garcia who was accused of killing Johnny Vidal Hogan in an April shooting.

Hogan died from a gunshot wound at his home in the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane April 15.

Garcia was developed as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The 34-year-old Garcia was found at a home in the 1300 block of Sleepy Lane in Tow, Texas, located in Llano County.

When officers from Llano County Sheriff`s Office and Williamson County SWAT Team arrived, Garcia had barricaded himself inside a residence.

After a four-hour standoff, he finally surrendered. Two guns were recovered following the arrest.

He was transferred to the McLennan County Jail where he has remained under $1,000,000 bond.

Garcia was out on parole at the time of the shooting.