Waco, Tx ( FOX44) – A 19th District Court spokesperson says the murder trial of Courtney Washington that had just gotten underway has ended in a mistrial.

The jury had just been seated Tuesday.

District Attorney Josh Tetens said a late lab report from the Department of Public Safety facility in Austin came in and the defense wanted time to study the results and investigate. A new trial date of July 17 has been set.

Washington is charged in the July 13, 2020 shooting death of 50-year-old Larry Bryant. Bryant was found shot in an apartment at 2601 Sanger Avenue when police responded to a call of a reported “man down.”