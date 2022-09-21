Waco, Tx (FOX44) – The murder trial of a 31-year-old man accused of shooting his wife five times back in February 2019 has started in McLennan County’s 19th District Court.

The medical examiner was giving testimony Wednesday morning in the trial of Quest Aljabaughn Jones, who is accused of the shooting death of 26-year-old Sherell Carter.

Waco Police were called to 5630 Wilshire Drive on February 3, 2019, after Jones himself called to report a shooting – with officers finding the victim. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, Jones said he and his wife arrived at home at separate times, and he thought someone else was in the house – possibly hiding in the garage. He told police the intruder shot his wife and tried to shoot him.

Detectives, however, said they believed the murder was connected to a history of family violence from the suspect towards the victim. Jones was considered a person of interest from the beginning of the investigation. Carter had three children under the age of five who were staying with their grandmother at the time of the shooting.

Jones was arrested days after the shooting, and had remained in the McLennan County Jail with his bond set at $1 million.