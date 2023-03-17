HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – Start your engines for one of the biggest annual events in the Hewitt community!

The Nacho Daddy Car Show & Concert will take place this Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at Warren Park in Hewitt. The event is presented by H-E-B, and benefits Hunger Free MISD.

The community is welcome to come out for live music, a car and truck show, games, food trucks and more! Attendees are welcome to bring their own drinks, lawn chairs, picnic blankets and leashed pets.

Admission is free – although some activity charges such as food trucks, skating and axe throwing apply. Cash and canned good donations for Hunger Free MISD are encouraged. Food truck costs and special activities, such as Bash and Crash RC Rentals, do apply.

Hunger Free MISD sends backpacks full of nutritious food home with food insecure Midway students over weekends and holiday breaks. Students are selected from all ages and campuses based on counselor recommendations and parent acknowledgement. You can make online donations here.