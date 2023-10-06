WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department already kicked off National Faith & Blue Week, and the festivities just keep coming!

National Faith & Blue Weekend is here, where will be several events over the next few days. The initiative was launched to facilitate safer, stronger, more just, and unified communities by directly enabling local partnerships among law enforcement professionals, residents, businesses and community groups through the connections of local faith-based organizations.

Some of these events will take place:

This Friday from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Cruz & Glory Bell Church, located at 826 S. 11th Street

This Monday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Calvary Chapel, located at 702 N. 18th Street

This Monday from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Truett Seminary, located at 1100 S. 3rd Street

For a complete list of events, you can go here.