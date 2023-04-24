WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Waco Mayor Dillon Meek declared April 23rd through April 29th 2023 National Library week. He urged all citzens at the City Council Meeting to join him and the city staff in celebrating and appreciating the library system.

At the city council meeting, the library was also recognized for its interactive spring break program, bringing the city together during the school holiday.

In Celebration of National Library week the library has a special theme. The children’s librarians are reading superhero books for all storytimes with correlating crafts like “create your own superhero.”

This summer, the library is challenging readers to join its “Mission Summer Reading” program. Prizes will be available for all ages for reading anywhere from 10, 20, 30 or 40 days. The program officially starts on June 1st and runs through the end of July, but registrations will open next week on May 1st.

Mayor Meek expressed his gratitude for Waco’s library system.

“Libraries provide the opportunity for everyone to pursue their passions and engage in lifelong learning, allowing them to live their best life. Libraries have long served as a trusted institution for all members of the community.” -Meek