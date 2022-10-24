(FOX 44) – National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29. However, some areas – like Hewitt – are already getting a head start.

The department is already collecting any unused or expired medication. They say this is a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs and over-the-counter medication. The department is also accepting vapes as long as the batteries are removed before disposal.

The department will not be accepting syringes, medical equipment or medical clothing. Dropoffs can be made at the Hewitt Public Safety Facility, located at 100 Patriot Court.

According to the DEA website, the drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects the DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health. It encourages the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

The DEA says it is committed to making communities safer and healthier, and this can be done by reducing overdoses and overdose deaths. While the community does its part to turn in unneeded medications and remove them from potential harm, the DEA says it is doing its part to further reduce drug-related violence.

For more information, as well as to find collection sites near your area, you can visit the website here.