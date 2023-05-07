WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – May 7th through May 13th is National Travel and Tourism week and the city of Waco has big plans. This year, the city is celebrating by unveiling a new tourism element.

Director of Conventions and Tourism Dan Quandt explains more, ““It is essentially a food truck for information. Starting Sunday, we will have our new mobile visitor center…we’re going to have some local artists there. We’re going to have food trucks. We’re going to have free coffee for the first 50 people.”

National Travel and Tourism week is an annual event promoting the value of tourism to the community. Waco is the first Texas city to implement a visitor center on wheels.

“We worked in cooperation with Creative Waco to make this happen. So it’s truly a community development and something we will use a lot in town, but we can also literally take it anywhere and and set up what we want to be where the visitors are and not make the visitors try to figure out where we are,” says Quandt.

The city hopes to educate residents as well as tourists on what the City of Waco has to offer. Residents are a critical part of the community message, serving as ambassadors wherever they go.

Here is the list of events this week:

May 7 – Kick off to National Travel & Tourism Week: Pop up market at the Waco Welcome Center, with food trucks. Local artists will display and sell their art. Free coffee and gelatos to the first 50 visitors. Hours: 3pm – 5pm. Address: 106 Texas Ranger Trail.

May 8 – Mobile Welcome Center near Magnolia Silos. Location: Lot between Market on 8th and 8th Street Market, near 8th and Webster. Hours: 10am – 3pm.

May 9 – Mobile Welcome Center at the Waco Regional Airport. Hours: 9am – noon.

May 10 – Mobile Welcome Center at Bridge Street Market. Hours: 5pm – 8pm.

May 11 – Mobile Welcome Center at the Waco Convention Center. “Chips and Joe” (coffee and cookies) break for convention attendees from 9:45am to 10:15am.

May 12 – Mobile Welcome Center at Texas Department of Transportation Travel Information Centers at Waskom and Denison, Texas. Hours will be 10am – 1pm.

May 13 – Mobile Welcome Center at the Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market. Hours: 9am -1pm.