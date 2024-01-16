Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Several people raised concerns Tuesday afternoon about plans to build a water treatment center near the Brazos River in the Chalk Bluff area.

Four people spoke at the Waco City Council’s Workshop session, saying this project seemed to come out of nowhere and that no one told them about the possibility of a water treatment center being built almost in their own backyards.

“We haven’t been given a lot of information about this. I called the city’s office in October on the 7th and I called three different departments. I never got any returns,” one woman told the council.

“When we’re talking gallons per year, that’s close to a billion gallons of treated sewage going into Lake Brazos,” another person said, “These are beautiful parks that are what we are known for. I mean Heavens to Betsy, our sign says, Brazos is on the rise. Rising with what? What are you feeding it?”

In response, the city council gave a lengthy explanation of the plans for the plant. It will be built on the Buster Chatham Site, which the city says is large enough so barriers can be created to block the site and lights of the plant.

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford says the plant won’t be needed until 2034, which he says gives the city ample time to reach agreements with neighbors about the plant.

Ford also says the plant will be modeled after the Bull Hide Creek Water Plant, which does not process solid waste. Instead, it is trucked over to Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant. Ford says the same will happen to solid waste collected at the new plant.

FOX 44 News will continue to follow the plans to build this water treatment plant and its impact on the community.