Waco, Tx (FOX44) – The Cameron Park Zoo has announced the birth of a female Masai giraffe.

The new arrival was born Friday at 5:10 a.m., weighing in at 156 pounds and measuring 6′ 7″.

Her mom, Penelope, was born on May 9, 2013, and came to Cameron Park Zoo from the San Diego Zoo. Her dad, Dane, was born on April 18, 2013, and came from the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The birth of this calf is important to her species, as the Masai giraffes are currently endangered, and is the second calf born to this pair at Cameron Park Zoo.

The Cameron Park Zoological & Botanical Society is holding a naming contest for this little lady beginning June 27 through July 9. Name choices are Adelaide (kind/noble), Kalani (royal/majesty), Kira (throne) and Zuri (beautiful). Each participant will pay $5 per vote to help choose a name. The funds raised from the contest will go to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. If you wish to vote, you can go here.

The Masai giraffe is the largest subspecies of giraffe and can be found in Central and Southern Kenya, as well as in Tanzania. They are known for their distinct and irregular star-like blotches that extend to their hooves.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature, the global authority on the conservation status of wild animals and plants, lists Masai giraffes as endangered, primarily due to poaching and habitat fragmentation.

This new calf’s birth was based on a Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation, which was given to help maintain a genetically diverse and self-sustaining population of a particular species under professional care.